Sanyukt Samaj Morcha declares tie-up with Chaduni faction for Punjab polls

Published: 17th January 2022 09:09 PM

Punjab Farmers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha on Monday announced an alliance with the Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led political outfit for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) also announced 20 more candidates for the Assembly elections.

Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) is a political front of the farmer unions that had taken part in the stir against the Centre's farm laws.

Chaduni is the chief of the Haryana-based Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) and had earlier formed the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) to contest the polls.

The SSM has given 10 seats to the Chaduni-led party.

This comes a day after Chaduni's outbursts against the SSM for offering only nine seats for the polls.

SSM's parliamentary board member Prem Singh Bhangu said an alliance has been formed with the SSP, adding that 10 seats have been given to the Chaduni-led party.

Bhangu said, "We are trying to contest on a common symbol and have a joint campaign."

The party gave tickets to Lakhwinder Singh from Ferozepur City, Kuldip Singh Wazirpur from Nawanshahr, Balwinder Singh from Batala, Tarun Bawa Jain from Ludhiana (West ), Harkirat Singh from Atam Nagar, Gurpreet Singh Kotli from Gidderbaha, Sukhminder Kumar from Malout, Anroop Kaur from Muktsar and Boota Singh Shadipur from Sanaur.

Chamkaur Singh will contest from Bhucho, Sarabjit Singh from Dhuri, Mora Singh from Ferozepur Rural, Satnam Singh from Raja Sansi, Surinder Singh from Jalalabad, Amarjit Singh Maan from Sunam, Bhagwant Singh from Bhadaur, Abhikarn Singh from Barnala, Gurnam Singh Bikhi from Mansa, Chota Singh Miyan from Sardulgarh and Simardeep Singh from Payal.

The SSM had earlier announced 10 candidates.

Farmer leader Rachpal Singh of the Chaduni faction said they will soon decide their candidates on 10 Assembly seats of Samana, Ajnala, Nabha, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bholath , Gurdaspur, Sangrur, Shahkot, Dakha and Dirba.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

