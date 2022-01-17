STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teenager detained for objectionable post against CM Yogi Adityanath

Published: 17th January 2022 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

BUDAUN: A teenager was on Monday detained for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Monday.

Prince Yadav (17), a resident of Silhari village in the Sahsawan area, was produced in a juvenile court, from where he was taken to a juvenile home.

He was arrested for posting an objectionable photograph of the CM, Sahsawan SHO Sanjiv Shukla said.

The FIR in this connection was registered by Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar.

A case has been lodged under IPC Section 500 (defamation) and IT Act Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), he said.

Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
