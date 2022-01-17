Two earthquakes hit parts of North East

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 3.8 hit parts of the North East region in a span of 30 minutes on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The first earthquake of magnitude 3.5 took place at 2.11 AM and the epicentre was in Cachar district of Assam, the NCS said.

The depth of the quake was 35 km, it said.

The second tremor of magnitude 3.8 was recorded at 2.39 AM with the epicentre in Manipur's Kangpokpi area.

The depth was 20 km, the nodal agency of the Centre for monitoring of earthquake said.

A quake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kangpokpi on January 13, according to the NCS.

Three more jolts hit various parts of Manipur since the beginning of the new year, including two on January 4 in Tamenglong and Chandel areas.

The third one was in Kamjong on January 16.

Assam had on January 6 reported another quake of magnitude 3.2 in Sonitpur.

The North East region falls in the high seismic zone.