STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand Mahila Congress president joins BJP 

Arya was keen on contesting from Nainital but was doubtful about the Congress fielding her.

Published: 17th January 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: In a shot in the arm for the BJP ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, state's women Congress president and former Nainital MLA Sarita Arya on Monday joined the ruling party and has been expelled from the Congress.

The former MLA joined the BJP at its state headquarters here on Balbir Road in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state party president Madan Kaushik and other leaders.

She was expelled from the Congress for six years. Welcoming Arya into the party fold, Dhami said she had always fought for the poor, deprived sections and women. "Her entry would definitely strengthen the party," he said.

Arya was keen on contesting from Nainital but was doubtful about the Congress fielding her.

Arya had won from Nainital in 2012 but had lost the seat in the 2017 Assembly polls to BJP candidate Sanjeev Arya, who is now in the Congress.

Sanjeev along with his father and prominent Dalit leader Yashpal Arya had joined the Congress last year and it is almost certain that the party will field him from Nainital.

She had hinted at the possibility of her joining the BJP on Saturday when replying to a question from journalists, she said why wouldn't she join the BJP if it gives her a ticket.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal expelled her from the primary membership of the party for six years, saying her statement to the media in the context of the elections was not in keeping with her position as the Pradesh Mahila Congress president. It tarnished the party's image, he said in the letter.

Godiyal said the party's state and central leadership had taken it seriously and therefore she has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years as a disciplinary action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp