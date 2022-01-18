STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amend laws that affect leprosy-hit: NHRC

The advisory listed discriminating legal provisions against the leprosy-affected persons in 97 laws of the country and called for their removal.

Published: 18th January 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Leprosy

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the Centre, states and Union Territories to remove “discriminatory” legal provisions against leprosy-affected persons in the laws of 
the country.

In a detailed advisory, the rights panel listed “discriminating legal provisions” and called for timely identification, treatment and for elimination of discrimination against persons affected by leprosy.

NHRC chief justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra also suggested the Centre to consider enacting a law to provide for substitution of “derogatory terms” used to describe persons affected by leprosy. The advisory listed discriminating legal provisions against the leprosy affected persons in 97 laws of the country and called for their removal. 

The advisory called upon authorities to ensure that no person or any of his family members is discriminated against and denied all or any of the right to healthcare, employment, education and land rights.

For the betterment of lives, the NHRC urged authorities to launch special programmes to provide vocational training, employment and unemployment benefits, health insurance among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leprosy NHRC National Human Rights Commission
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp