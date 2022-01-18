STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Battle for ​Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh Muslim University panel puts out 'charter' for political parties

The coordination committee of Uttar Pradesh state executive body of the AMU has passed a 15-point resolution as a charter of 'Muslim issues'.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh Muslim University (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

ALIGARH: The coordination committee of Uttar Pradesh state executive body of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has passed a 15-point resolution as a charter of 'Muslim issues' and sought its inclusion in the election manifesto of political parties.

The committee has also sought an assurance of the implementation of the issues.

In the resolution passed by the committee, comprising over 100 members including teaching, non-teaching staff, students and alumni, it demanded speedy investigation and release of innocent persons framed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and National Security Act.

It also demanded compensation and rehabilitation of victims who were falsely implicated by security agencies and subjected to prolonged incarceration and severe torture, but found innocent and acquitted by courts of law.

The resolution further demanded enactment of comprehensive anti-communal and anti-hate crime law with the provision of 'stringent punishment and speedy trial and formation of a task force having adequate representation of stakeholders for vigilance of harassment and atrocities on minorities'.

The committee said the election is crucial for the community, having been subjected to "systematic harassment by the communally-biased ruling dispensation and disappointed by the silence of all secular parties which had enjoyed power due to their electoral support".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aligarh Muslim University AMU ​Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp