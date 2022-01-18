Bhagwant Mann is AAP's CM face for Punjab Assembly polls

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Bhagwant Mann will be the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face for the Punjab assembly polls, party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

Mann, 48, is a two-time MP from Sangrur and is the party's state unit chief.

The announcement was made a public event.

Kejriwal declared the result of AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive in which it asked the people of Punjab who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

The party had received 21.59 lakh responses under its campaign to elect its CM face for the Assembly polls, party leaders said.

AAP is the only outfit among major parties contesting the polls which has announced its chief ministerial face.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.