Bihar registers 4,551 new COVID-19 cases, four fatalities; 40 Omicron infections identified

Patna registered the highest number of new cases at 1,218, which is 183 more than the previous day.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,95,203 on Tuesday as 4,551 more people tested positive for the infection, 1,025 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Four more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 12,145, it said.

Patna registered the highest number of new cases at 1,218, which is 183 more than the previous day.

The fresh fatalities were recorded in Patna, Gaya and Nalanda.

The state now has 33,883 active cases, while 7,49,175 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,786 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 6.38 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1.54 lakh in the last 24 hours, it added.

Forty fresh Omicron cases were reported in Bihar on Tuesday, a health official said.

Twenty-two new patients, including six doctors, are from Patna, while five are from Muzaffarpur, and three from Gaya.

"Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Patna-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS). The results of 40 samples tested positive for the Omicron variant," the official said.

The state had earlier reported 27 Omicron cases on January 10.

