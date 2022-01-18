STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Luv Kumar Goldy joins Punjab Lok Congress

Published: 18th January 2022 01:30 AM

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and two-time MLA from Garhshankar, Luv Kumar Goldy on Monday joined the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) along with his supporters, ahead of the February 20 assembly polls in the state.

While joining the party, Goldy said he always had faith and confidence in the leadership of Amarinder Singh, according to a party statement.

He said after taking his supporters into confidence he decided to join the PLC.

Goldy said Punjab needed the leadership of Singh as his successors have proved utter failures.

He said the Congress was in a "state of civil war" and its candidates will lose deposit in most of constituencies.

Welcoming Goldy into party fold, Singh, who is in isolation due to COVID-19, in a message said, Goldy belonged to a respectable political family of Garhshankar which had great contributions towards the freedom of the country and welfare of the state.

TAGS
Luv Kumar Goldy Punjab Lok Congress Congress
