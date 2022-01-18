COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 5,614 new cases, nine deaths

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,69,904 on Tuesday with an addition of 5,614 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,673 after nine more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The state's positivity rate was 11.17 per cent, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

On Monday, the state had recorded 4,574 cases and 10 deaths.

The number of recoveries reached 10,24,462 after 219 people were discharged from hospitals, while 5,577 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 31,769 active cases.

Raipur district reported 1,499 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,77,059, including 3,165 deaths.

The district has 8,077 active cases, he said.

Durg recorded 734 cases followed by Raigarh 528, Rajnandgaon 313, Korba 308, Bilaspur 307 and Jashpur 190, among other districts, he said.

With 50,258 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,57,17,611, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,69,904, new cases 5,614, death toll 13,673, recovered 10,24,462, active cases 31,769, total tests 1,57,17,611.