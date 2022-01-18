STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: 'No forcible jab' chorus becomes louder in Northeast states

People in parts of the Northeast region have started speaking up against 'forcible' vaccination for COVID.

Published: 18th January 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: People in parts of the Northeast region have started speaking up against “forcible” vaccination for Covid. While a signature campaign is on in Meghalaya, protests are being held in Assam, Nagaland.

The Conrad K Sangma government is stressing on vaccination though it has not yet made it mandatory.
Activist Agnes Kharshiing said no one could be forced in a democracy.

“Force is illegal. It is terror and indirect AFSPA. If people want to take a jab, it’s their right and if they do not want it, there should be no force.” 

In Assam, the unvaccinated and partially-vaccinated people have no access to hotels, restaurants, malls, offices etc. Also, the government has asked such employees to not attend office. Reacting to the Centre’s affidavit in the SC that jabs cannot be forced, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said vaccination had not been made mandatory.

“But those who have not taken the vaccines have to stay at home,’’ he asserted. 

In Nagaland, the Rising People’s Party slammed the government notification that made vaccination must for students of Class IX and above.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp