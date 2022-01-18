COVID-19: 'No forcible jab' chorus becomes louder in Northeast states

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: People in parts of the Northeast region have started speaking up against “forcible” vaccination for Covid. While a signature campaign is on in Meghalaya, protests are being held in Assam, Nagaland.

The Conrad K Sangma government is stressing on vaccination though it has not yet made it mandatory.

Activist Agnes Kharshiing said no one could be forced in a democracy.

“Force is illegal. It is terror and indirect AFSPA. If people want to take a jab, it’s their right and if they do not want it, there should be no force.”

In Assam, the unvaccinated and partially-vaccinated people have no access to hotels, restaurants, malls, offices etc. Also, the government has asked such employees to not attend office. Reacting to the Centre’s affidavit in the SC that jabs cannot be forced, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said vaccination had not been made mandatory.

“But those who have not taken the vaccines have to stay at home,’’ he asserted.

In Nagaland, the Rising People’s Party slammed the government notification that made vaccination must for students of Class IX and above.

