STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid effect: Only 5,000-8,000 people to be allowed to attend Republic Day parade this year

The decision regarding chief guests is being handled by the Ministry of External Affairs and we will wait for their decision in this regard, the officials said.

Published: 18th January 2022 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers march during the 71st Republic Day parade. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of people that would be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year would be curtailed by 70-80 per cent to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the ongoing wave of COVID-19, senior officials of the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Approximately 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade. Moreover, the decision on whether chief guests will come or not for this year's parade is yet to be taken by the Ministry of External Affairs, the officials mentioned.

There was no chief guest at the parade last year. Officials said the aim is to keep the people away and maintain social distancing at all times so that the parade should not become a super spreader event.

Therefore, the numbers have been significantly curtailed, they added. While the exact number is yet to be decided, it would be anywhere between 5,000-8,000 people this year, they mentioned. People would be encouraged to watch the parade on TV and livestreaming, they stated.

The decision regarding chief guests is being handled by the Ministry of External Affairs and we will wait for their decision in this regard, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day parade COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp