STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks Charanjit Singh Channi over illegal sand mining following ED raids

Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked Charanjit Singh Channi over illegal sand mining following ED raids at several places.

Published: 18th January 2022 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi over illegal sand mining following ED raids at several places, including the premises of a person said to be a relative of the chief minister.

"It is sad that a relative of chief minister is being raided for (illegal) sand mining," said Kejriwal after landing at the airport here.

He said AAP leader Raghav Chadha had even shown how illegal sand mining was taking place in Channi's own assembly constituency -- Chamkaur Sahib.

"Despite uncovering it, the chief minister did not take action and even tried to justify it. It is clear that he (CM) and his family are involved in illegal sand mining. What can be expected for Punjab's future from a person whose family is involved in illegal mining," he said.

ALSO READ: Illegal sand mining - Enforcement Directorate raids multiple locations in Punjab

"We have been repeatedly saying that in his (Channi) cabinet, there are people who are involved in illegal sand mining and Channi sahab himself is giving patronage to them," alleged Kejriwal.

"Why Channi sahab did not throw them out from the cabinet? Why he kept them in the cabinet," he asked.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab as part of a money laundering probe against the 'sand mafia' and companies linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.

They said at least 10-12 locations in the state, including in Chandigarh and Mohali, are being covered by the officials of the central agency and the action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Premises linked to a person identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Honey are also being covered.

He is stated to be a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Opposition parties have earlier linked Channi with the dealings of Singh which the former had denied.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate Punjab Punjab Illegal Sand Mining
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp