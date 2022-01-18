STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against real estate biusinessman for forging senior citizen's signature in Mumbai land 'deal'

The FIR was registered on Friday after the complainant, Jerome D'Souza, approached the police and later a magistrate's court.

Published: 18th January 2022 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: An FIR was registered against a real estate businessman and directors of a company in Mumbai for allegedly forging the signature of a 74-year-old man and using the photo of another person to prepare a conveyance deed showing that he had sold out his stake in a plot in suburban Vile Parle, police said on Tuesday.

Police invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for forgery and cheating against the accused persons.

The FIR stated that Deven Raghani, Nyanesh Parikh and directors of a private limited company forged the signature of D'Souza and also used the photograph of another person in his name in the 'conveyance deed' document showing that he had sold out his 20% stake in the land, an official said.

A conveyance deed is a contract, in which, the seller transfers all rights to the legal owner. Raghani had similar cases pending against him in Mumbai, the Airport police station official said. He said the police are investigating the exact role played by the accused named in the FIR. Raghani said the allegations levelled by D'Souza are false and baseless.

"We had purchased this land from his nephew LN D'Souza in 2008 but later cancelled the deal in 2010. We paid Rs 9 lakh to LN D'Souza. We will move the court for quashing the FIR," he said.

