Five deaths, 3,084 new virus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Four women and a man succumbed to the virus, the official said, adding that two deaths were reported from Shimla and one each from Una, Solan and Mandi districts.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Five people succumbed to Covid in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday even as 3,084 fresh cashes pushed the state's infection count to 2,48,885, a health official said.

So far, 3,885 people have died from the infection in the state.

Four women and a man succumbed to the virus, the official said, adding that two deaths were reported from Shimla and one each from Una, Solan and Mandi districts.

The highest 644 fresh cases were found in Shimla, followed by 594 in Kangra, 461 in Solan, 437 in Mandi, 264 in Hamirpur, 163 in Una, 137 in Sirmaur, 135 in Bilaspur, 126 in Kullu, 80 in Chamba, 34 in Kinnaur and nine in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 13,639 from 12,142 on Monday, the official said.

Besides, 1,581 patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,31,328, he said.

