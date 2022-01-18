STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat government approves project for additional Narmada water supply to Kutch district

The river water will be diverted to 38 small and medium irrigation schemes through a proposed 337.98-km pipeline to irrigate around 2.81 lakh acres of land.

Published: 18th January 2022 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Narmada Water

Narmada Water (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government approved a project worth Rs 4,369 crore for the use of additional one million acre-feet of the Narmada river water for the border district of Kutch, it was informed on Tuesday.

The administrative approval to carry out works worth Rs 4,369 crore has been sanctioned keeping in view the present operation of the Kutch branch canal-- which is a part of the Narmada main canal, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned projects worth Rs 4,369 crore for phase-I works for the use of additional one million acre feet of Narmada water for the border district of Kutch in the state," it said.

The river water will be diverted to 38 small and medium irrigation schemes through a proposed 337.98-km pipeline to irrigate around 2.81 lakh acres of land, covering 77 villages in six talukas of the Kutch district, as per the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Gujarat Government  Narmada Water Narmada Kutch
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp