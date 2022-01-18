STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IIT Kharagpur imposes curbs on movement of people on campus amid COVID outbreak

Barring maintenance and emergency services, all other physical activities on the academic campus area of the institute, including laboratory works, have been stopped.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Kharagpur

IIT-Kharagpur (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: IIT Kharagpur authorities on Tuesday Imposed restrictions on movement within the campus, except for those on emergency services, in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 spread.

Registrar Tamal Nath told PTI barring maintenance and emergency services, all other physical activities on the academic campus area of the institute, including laboratory works, have been stopped from January 18 to 23.

"As fresh Covid cases are being reported every day on the campus, pushing the total number of affected people since the first week of January, we felt the need to break the chain of transmission immediately not for one or two days but a couple of days.

The six-day breather will serve the purpose.

"We want to stop students going from one hostel to another, and curb the movement of people on the campus during the period, " Nath said.

Nath said so far 200 persons, mostly staff and their family members, have been infected by the contagion on the campus.

"We will review the situation on January 23 and decide on our next course of action. If the situation improves, we will go for fewer restrictions," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Kharagpur Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp