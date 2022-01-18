STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K government takes over Kashmir Press Club, cancels land allotment

The move triggered anger among the journalist community as well as from a section of political parties.

Published: 18th January 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Media personnel outside Kashmir Press Club after the government takeover.

Media personnel outside Kashmir Press Club after the government takeover. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday took over the Kashmir Press Club (KPC), which was closed by a faction allegedly backed by authorities since Sunday, and cancelled the land and building allotment of the club and handed it back to the Estates Department.

The move triggered anger among the journalist community as well as from a section of political parties.
In a statement, the government said it was decided that the allotment of the premises be cancelled and that control of land and buildings be reverted in view of the ‘‘unpleasant developments and dissensions between various groups of journalists’’.

“The factual position is that KPC as a registered body has ceased to exist and its managing body too has come to a legal closure on July 14 2021, the date on which its tenure came to an end. In its failure to register itself under the Societies of Registration Act, further compounded by its failure to hold elections to constitute a new managing body, some individuals of the erstwhile club have been committing illegalities on several counts, least of which are false portrayal of being owner-managers of an entity which is no longer in legal vogue,” it said.

The takeover came three days after the group allegedly backed by the administration took control of the club on Saturday. The previous committee delayed elections for unknown reasons, senior journalist Saleem Pandit had said.

KPC’s outgoing general secretary Ishfaq Tantray said it seems the ultimate goal was to shut down the club. “(But) journalism thrived in Kashmir and it will survive all crests and troughs in future.” 

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that it seemed that the coup and its aftermath was entirely orchestrated to shut down another outlet that helped journalists to debate and discuss opinions freely. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir Press Club KPC kashmir Jammu Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp