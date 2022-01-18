Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit slams Congress MLA Meghachandra for corruption charges

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Thongam Biswajit rubbished Congress MLA K Meghachandra’s allegation about misappropriation of Rs 800 crore in the department during 2021-2022.

“There is no allocation of Rs 800 crore for the financial year 2021-2022. The Congress MLA seems to lack the knowledge of Budget estimate which had been handed over to him during Assembly session,” Biswajit told journalists.

The minister described the allegation as “unfounded” and clarified that he was updating the people and said he had to clarify it as the MLA might mislead people.

He urged Meghachandra to do politics based on facts and figures and not by spreading lies.

Biswajit said the total budget estimate for 2021-22 is Rs 754 crore under six different heads. But due to the pandemic, he asserted, the estimate was restricted by 40% for the minor works and 60% for the major works.

‘‘Because of this, the available budget with the PWD is Rs 631.81 cr and the expenditure up-to-date is Rs 363.39 cr.’’

“The BJP is working wholeheartedly for the welfare of the people and the state. The BJP doesn’t believe in the working style of the Congress,” he said.