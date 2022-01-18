STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP logs 7,154 new COVID cases, three deaths; active tally at 39,450

The positivity rate stood at 9.7 per cent as against 9 per cent recorded on Monday, when the state had recorded 6,970 infections.

Published: 18th January 2022 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,45,047 on Tuesday after an addition of 7,154 new cases, while the death toll increased by two to reach 10,547, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood at 9.7 per cent as against 9 per cent recorded on Monday, when the state had recorded 6,970 infections, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Madhya Pradesh's recovery count stood at 7,95,050 after 2,675 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 39,450 active cases, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 2,106 and 1,339 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 73,586 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,49,09,681, the official said.

A total of 10,79,18,406 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,54,066 on Tuesday, a government release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,45,047, new cases 7,154, death toll 10,547, recoveries 7,95,050, active cases 39,450, total tests 2,49,09,681.

