STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naxal killed in encounter with jawans in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Published: 18th January 2022 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SUKMA: A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from the Sukma, Dantewada and Bastar, were involved in the operation which is still underway, he said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of top Divisional Committee Members of CPI (Maoist) along with 35-40 cadres in the forest on the tri-junction of three districts, security forces from three areas had launched the operation there on Monday night, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

"At around 6:45 am, the gunfight broke out between ultras and one of the patrolling teams on Marjum hills under Tongpal police station limits," he said.

"So far, the body of one ultra was recovered from the spot while the operation was still underway as Naxals are hiding on the upward side of the hills," Sharma said, adding that further details are awaited.

The SP said, no harm was reported to security forces in the operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Sukma Naxal Encounters Chhattisgarh Naxals Sukma Naxals
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp