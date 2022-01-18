Over 80 doctors, paramedics test COVID-19 positive in a day in GMC Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Over 80 doctors and paramedics have tested positive for COVID-19 in Government Medical College Srinagar in a single day, taking the total number of infected persons in the tertiary care institution to 546 in January so far, officials said on Tuesday.

"Omicron is spreading very very fast: 46 doctors, 22 MBBS students, 15 paramedics tested COVID Positive in 1 day in GMC Srinagar & Ass(i)st(ed)d Hospitals. Total count goes up to 546 since 1st Jan this year," head of department community medicine at GMC Srinagar Dr Muhammad Salim Khan said in a tweet.

He urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and other SOPs religiously.

"Avoid gatherings. Please wear facemasks necessarily. Maintain social distancing," he said.

"Today Kashmir reported highest COVID Positive cases this wave. Omicron seems predominantly circulating but Delta variant could also be affecting people leading to moderate to severe illness. Please mask up necessarily," Khan added.

In the highest single-day spike so far this month, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 4,651 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 3,66,851 while three deaths were reported in 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,546 were from Jammu division and 3,105 from Kashmir, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 957 cases followed by 919 cases in Jammu district.

There are 21,677 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries so far was 3,40,599, the officials said.

With three fresh deaths, the death toll in the union territory went up to 4,575, they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

However, no such fresh case was reported since Monday evening.