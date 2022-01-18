STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pornography case: Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to Poonam Pandey

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey has been arrayed as an accused in the FIR along with actor Sherlyn Chopra.

Published: 18th January 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted protection from arrest to actress Poonam Pandey in porn films racket case.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B V Nagarathna issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an appeal filed by Pandey against a Bombay High Court order rejecting her anticipatory bail.

"Issue notice...In the meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner," the bench said.

Pandey has been arrayed as an accused in the FIR along with actor Sherlyn Chopra.

The high court had rejected her anticipatory bail application on November 25, 2021.

In December, the apex court had granted protection from arrest to Raj Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.

Kundra had been booked under certain Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act, for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

Fearing arrest, Kundra first sought anticipatory bail from the sessions court, but it was refused, He then moved the high court, claiming that he had been framed.

Comments

