Rajasthan reports nine Covid deaths as 9,711 fresh cases surface

Published: 18th January 2022 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Nine people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday as 9,711 fresh cases surfaced, according to a Health Department bulletin.

The highest 2,358 cases were reported in Jaipur, 801 in Jodhpur, 677 in Udaipur, 569 in Pali, 568 in Alwar, 563 in Kota, 536 in Bharatpur, 426 in Hanumangarh, 380 in Chittorgarh and 358 in Bikaner.

According to the department, there were nine deaths due to the infection, including two each in Jaipur and Jodhpur, one each in Alwar, Ajmer, Bikaner, Dausa and Karauli.

A total of 9,019 people have died due to this deadly infection in the state so far.

According to the data, 7,056 people recovered from the infection in the state on Tuesday.

At present, 69,388 people are getting treatment in the state.

Till Monday evening, 8,90,91,416 people have been given doses of coronavirus vaccine in the state.

Of these, 26,06,024 belong to the age group of 15 to 18.

