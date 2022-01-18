STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rawat vs Rawat situation in Uttarakhand Congress

Earlier in the day, ousted Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat said he will join the Congress.

Published: 18th January 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After ousted Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat’s announcement that he will join the Congress, former CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, referring to the 2016 rebellion led by the former, on Monday said he must accept his “mistake”.

This creates a roadblock for the minister who was dismissed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday late night following which the BJP suspended him for six years. 

“If he (Harak) accepts his mistake, he is most welcome in the party. He committed crime against democracy. He must admit the crime against democracy which he committed. The party should not forget what happened in 2016,” said Rawat.

However, the former CM also indicated softness in his stance. “In democracy if anyone accepts their mistake, their apology must be accepted.”

Earlier in the day, Harak Singh Rawat said he will join the Congress.

“Even if I do not contest elections, I will work for the Congress now,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Congress Harak Singh Rawat Harish Rawat Congressx
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp