Records show Bihar doctor took five Covid vaccine jabs, probe ordered

The civil surgeon, Dr Vibha Kumari Singh, however, said she had taken the vaccine jabs only thrice as per rules.

Published: 18th January 2022 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar government has ordered an investigation after records showed that a civil surgeon of Patna has received five shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

She said someone else had taken the vaccine using her PAN card details and called for an investigation.

According to CoWIN portal, she took the first dose of the vaccine on January 28, 2021 and registered for the second dose on March 12, 2021.

She was fully vaccinated by March, 2021.

According to government records, she also took the vaccine on February 6, 2021 using PAN card and for the fourth time on June 17, 2021.

She got the precautionary dose for the fifth time on January 13, 2022.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, "The administration has started an investigation. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty".

Meanwhile, Bihar on Monday recorded 3,526 fresh coronavirus cases, 1,884 less than Sunday's figure, pushing the tally to 7,90,652, while five fresh fatalities took the death toll to 12,141, according to the state health department.

Patna recorded 1,035 new cases, 540 less than what the figure was on Sunday.

The number of active cases now stands at 11,846 in Patna, said the bulletin issued by the state health department.

The number of the state's active cases is 33,122 on Monday, while the cumulative recoveries stood at 7,45,389.

Five fresh casualties were reported from Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and Samastipur districts in the past 24 hours.

Altogether 6.36 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, including 1.12 lakh in the last 24 hours.

The state has so far reported one confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

