Samaj Electoral Trust gave Rs 2 crore to JD(U), Rs 1 crore to BJP in Bihar in FY 2020-21

The trust, registered in Kolkata, received Rs 3 crore from Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. on October 7, 2020, it said.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samaj Electoral Trust made donations totalling Rs 3 crore to political parties in Bihar in the financial year 2020-21, according to the organisation's contribution report made public by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The trust said Rs 2 crore was contributed to the Janata Dal (United) and Rs 1 crore to the BJP Bihar unit.

Swadeshi Electoral Trust said in its report that it had not received any contributions during the financial year 2020-21.

"No donation made to political parties by the trust in financial year 2020-21," the Delhi-based trust said.

Assembly election in Bihar was held in October-November 2020.

