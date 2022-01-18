STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven held with tiger and deer skins being used in 'prosperity' ritual in Madhya Pradesh

The accused were performing some tantric ritual believing it would make them rich and bring prosperity.

Published: 18th January 2022 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

BALAGHAT: Seven persons were arrested and skins of a tiger and a chital (spotted deer) were seized from their possession in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were performing some tantric ritual believing it would make them rich and bring prosperity, he said.

"On getting information, a forest squad reached Changutola village and seized the hides of a tiger and a spotted deer. Three persons were arrested from the spot and four others were held later from the Chhindwara district based on the information shared by the arrested accused," Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest, Amit Patodi, told reporters.

A case was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Crime
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp