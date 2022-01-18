STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Third wave: Bengal logs 10,430 new Covid cases, 34 more deaths

Altogether 34 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19, including 10 from Kolkata, took the toll to 20,155, it said.

Published: 18th January 2022 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers board and deboard at a railway station flouting COVID-19 social distancing norms in Kolkata

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Tuesday registered 10,430 new coronavirus cases, 1,045 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 19,17,514, the health department said in a bulletin.

Altogether 34 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19, including 10 from Kolkata, took the toll to 20,155, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 13,308 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people in the state to 17,41,648.

The discharge rate improved marginally to 90.83 per cent from Monday's 90.63 per cent.

The number of active cases now is 1,55,711, the bulletin added.

Since Monday, West Bengal tested 53,824 samples for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,24,16,437, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp