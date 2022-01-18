STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tripura logs record 1,385 new COVID cases, four fresh fatalities

Four more patients have succumbed to the infection, taking the state's toll in the last four days to 12.

Published: 18th January 2022

Workers in protective suits dispose COVID-19 bio-medical waste outside a hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi

Workers in protective suits dispose COVID-19 bio-medical waste (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura registered its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 1,385 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Four more patients have succumbed to the infection, taking the state's toll in the last four days to 12.

West district registered the highest number of new cases at 610, followed by 145 in Unakoti, it said.

The positivity rate stood at 14.86 per cent as 9,321 samples were tested, it added.

A total of 492 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

"We are sorry to note that COVID appropriate behaviour protocol is often ignored in public places. If people don't respect the guidelines, the situation will turn worse by next month," COVID surveillance officer Deep Debbarma told reporters.

Meanwhile, due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the state government increased the night curfew duration by one hour to 8 PM to 5 AM from the previous 9 PM to 5 AM, state Information Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

