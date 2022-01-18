STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Surat textile merchants join campaign with pro-BJP sarees

These traders have also come up with samples of digitally printed sarees, catalogs, packaging boxes, and photographs supporting Modi and Yogi, to woo the voters.

Published: 18th January 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Sarees with printed pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are being manufactured by Surat, Gujarat traders. They will be dispatched to the state ahead of the UP assembly election campaign. 

Slogans have been printed on the sarees such as ‘Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hai, Hum Unko Laayenge’, ‘UP Me Fir Se Bhagwa Laharayenge’ (We will back those who have brought Lord Rama to us). Several other slogans and designs will also be distributed to promote the BJP in UP.

In every election, the cloth merchants in Surat would send materials like sarees, dresses, dupatta, party flags, etc. on the orders placed by the political parties. This time around, the traders have joined the self-campaigning for the UP polls.

The sarees, digitally printed with BJP’s lotus symbol were unveiled by the traders at the Japan Market.

Lalit Sharma, president of Textile Yuva Brigade said: “For the first time in 70 years, a grand temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. Its full credit goes to the BJP and PM Narendra Modi. That is why this time we want to repeat the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Digital prints and 3D print sarees will be made on order in Surat, which will then be sent to UP. The first 1,000 sarees will be given free of cost to women of various communities.’

Sharma added, “We will send lakhs of sarees to Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls."

Textile trader Manohar Sihag said, “We have printed digital sarees with lotus symbol on it. These sarees will be distributed free of cost to the traders in Uttar Pradesh. The traders in UP were a bit angry before January 1 due to the proposed 12% hike on GST, but they are relieved with the Centre’s announcement on the GST deferment”

UP polls UP elections Surat sarees BJP sarees BJP poll campaign
