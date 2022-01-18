STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: TMC won't enter fray, Mamata to adress virtual rally in support of Akhilesh

SP  leader Kiranmay Nanda also said Mamata would also visit Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency in February but the day is yet to be fixed. 

Published: 18th January 2022 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress will not join the fray in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections, said Samajwadi Party (SP)’s national vice president Kiranmay Nanda on Tuesday. 

Nanda, after holding a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, made it clear that the Bengal CM would visit Lucknow on February 8 and hold a meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav before addressing a rally virtually to announce her support. 

"The TMC is not keen on participating in Uttar Pradesh elections. All seats will be given to Akhilesh Yadav. It was Mamata Banerjee’s party that shattered BJP’s dream of wresting power in Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal. It is a lesson for the entire opposition and her fight was unprecedented. The entire nation saw the fight she had put up against the BJP juggernaut. Mamata will address a public rally virtually in Lucknow announcing the TMC’s support to our party," said Nanda. 

Nanda also said Mamata would also visit Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency in February but the day is yet to be fixed. 

Ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls, Yadav had announced that the SP would support the TMC without fielding any candidate. Yadav had sent SP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan as the party’s representative to Bengal to campaign for the ruling TMC. Though the TMC is not participating in the electoral battle in UP, Mamata has been aggressively campaigning in the other poll-bound state Goa.   

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yadav had attended the grand opposition meeting hosted by the Trinamool Congress chief in January three years ago. 

Nanda was one of the longest-serving fisheries ministers of West Bengal during the erstwhile Left Front regime as an elected representative of the Socialist Party. He had merged his party with the SP in 2010.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Mamata Banerjee TMC UP polls UP assembly elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp