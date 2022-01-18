STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will persuade brother not to contest: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said everyone had the right to contest elections in a democracy.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said everyone had the right to contest elections in a democracy, but he would try and persuade his brother Dr Manohar Singh not to jump in the fray against Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana.

Explaining the reason behind his brother’s decision, Channi said, “My brother was posted as senior medical officer at Bassi Pathana...MLA Gurpreet Singh GP got him transferred for reasons I am unaware of. He had been serving the people of the area for long. As local people demanded, he decided to fight the elections and applied for a party ticket but the high command did not oblige. So, he has decided to contest as an independent.”

Asked if he would campaign for his brother, Channi said, “I will try to sort out the differences by arranging their meeting soon. But if that’s not sorted out, then I am committed towards both my family as well as my party.”

