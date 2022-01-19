13,398 coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; state stresses on vaccination, focused sampling

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan recorded 12 deaths and 13,398 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, according to a Health Department bulletin.

A total of 9,031 people have died due to the infection in the state so far.

Three deaths were reported from Jaipur, two each in Bikaner and Jodhpur and one each in Alwar, Ajmer, Dausa, Kota and Sikar.

The maximum 3,310 cases were recorded in Jaipur, 1,244 in Alwar, 1,212 in Jodhpur, 876 in Udaipur, 587 in Ajmer, 568 in Chittorgarh, 429 in Kota, 382 in Sikar and 380 in Pali.

According to the data, 8,213 people got cured from the infection in the state on Wednesday and at present 74,561 people are under treatment in the state.

Expressing concern over the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Rajasthan Council of Ministers on Wednesday emphasized on achieving 100 per cent vaccination.

The number of patients have more than doubled in a week.

Currently, there are around 69,000 active cases in the state, Health Secretary Ashutosh AT Pednekar said during a virtual meeting headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Officials informed the ministers that the positivity rate has been on the rise for the last few weeks and it has doubled from 7.61 per cent to 15.52 per cent in a week.

In order to check this, the ministers stressed on focused sampling and strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

In a statement, the Rajasthan government urged the Centre to launch a vaccination drive covering adolescents above 12 years as several countries have already been vaccinating much younger children.

It stated that the move to inoculate adolescents on priority was necessary as a sizeable population of children in India suffer from malnutrition.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said the state is fully prepared to tackle the third wave.

He said 94.4 per cent citizens above 18 years have received the first dose while 78 per cent people are fully vaccinated.

Also, 56.5 percent of adolescent girls have been administered the first dose, he said, adding that the state fares better than the national average.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Budget Session is scheduled to begin on February 9.

"It will be an unprecedented budget," Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters after the meeting.