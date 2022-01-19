STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
499 police personnel in Maharashtra found infected with COVID in 24 hours; active tally crosses 4,000

The total number of infected police officers in Maharashtra is 5,854 since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

Published: 19th January 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 499 police personnel were found infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

The infected personnel include 95 police officers.

He said 821 police officers and 3,269 police personnel (total 4,090) currently remain admitted at various facilities, including home isolation, in Maharashtra.

The total number of infected police officers in Maharashtra is 5,854 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

A total of 40,959 police personnel, ranging from the rank of the constable to assistant sub-inspector, were found infected in the state, he added.

"Until now, 46 officers and 459 personnel of the Maharashtra police force have succumbed to COVID-19," he said.

In Mumbai, a total of 10,666 police personnel were infected with coronavirus so far, of whom 126 died.

Currently, the number of active cases in the Mumbai Police force stands at 1,273.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, including patients with highly-transmissible Omicron strain.

The state on Tuesday recorded 39,207 new coronavirus infections, 26 per cent more than Monday, and 53 pandemic-related deaths, as per the health department.

The overall coronavirus caseload in Maharashtra stood at 72,82,128, while the death toll was 1,41,885 as of Tuesday.

