STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Battle for Uttar Pradesh: Congress poster plays on Hindi song to woo leaders

Irshad Ullah told that leaders from various political parties, who have joined Samajwadi Party in recent times, have not got due respect.

Published: 19th January 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: Remember the 1970 hit song from 'Purab Aur Paschim' -- 'Koi jab tumhara hriday tod de'? The song in its new avatar is now back on hoardings, wooing dejected leaders who have failed to get a ticket.

A poster in Prayagraj and on social media platforms is gathering attention for inviting leaders from other political parties who could not get a ticket to contest the Assembly polls.

The poster, which carries the caption "SP mein housefull', has been uploaded on social media by Prayagraj Congress committee general secretary Irshad Ullah.

The poster says, "Koi jab tumse moonh pher le, aur wo chunav ka ticket bhi na de/ Tab tum mere paas aana guru, mera ghar khula hai, khula hi rahega tumhare liye." (When leaders avoid your entry, and even deny tickets to you, then you should come to me and my house will remain open forever).

Irshad Ullah told reporters that leaders from various political parties, who have joined Samajwadi Party in recent times, have not got the due respect.

"We appeal to such leaders who want to save the country, society and state from going into wrong hands. They should join the Congress under the leadership of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," he added.

Giving the examples of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan and former Congress leader Imran Masood who could not get respect in the Samajwadi Party respectively, Ullah said, "It was only Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has given tickets to the ground level workers. It is the Congress that is fighting for the rights of the common man. The day is not far when people of the state acknowledge this fact and will support Congress."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp