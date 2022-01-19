Battle for Uttar Pradesh: Congress poster plays on Hindi song to woo leaders

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: Remember the 1970 hit song from 'Purab Aur Paschim' -- 'Koi jab tumhara hriday tod de'? The song in its new avatar is now back on hoardings, wooing dejected leaders who have failed to get a ticket.

A poster in Prayagraj and on social media platforms is gathering attention for inviting leaders from other political parties who could not get a ticket to contest the Assembly polls.

The poster, which carries the caption "SP mein housefull', has been uploaded on social media by Prayagraj Congress committee general secretary Irshad Ullah.

The poster says, "Koi jab tumse moonh pher le, aur wo chunav ka ticket bhi na de/ Tab tum mere paas aana guru, mera ghar khula hai, khula hi rahega tumhare liye." (When leaders avoid your entry, and even deny tickets to you, then you should come to me and my house will remain open forever).

Irshad Ullah told reporters that leaders from various political parties, who have joined Samajwadi Party in recent times, have not got the due respect.

"We appeal to such leaders who want to save the country, society and state from going into wrong hands. They should join the Congress under the leadership of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," he added.

Giving the examples of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan and former Congress leader Imran Masood who could not get respect in the Samajwadi Party respectively, Ullah said, "It was only Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has given tickets to the ground level workers. It is the Congress that is fighting for the rights of the common man. The day is not far when people of the state acknowledge this fact and will support Congress."