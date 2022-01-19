STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar youth in NIA’s Pulwama chargesheet

According to the charge sheet submitted to the NIA special court, Arman and Ehsanullah had supplied the weapons ‘made in Munger’.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency Logo (Photo | National Investigation Agency Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

PATNA:  A supplementary charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead, has said it was orchestrated by the outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM). The charge sheet mentions Md Arman Ali and Md Ehsanullah among the five accused. Both are from Bihar’s Saran district.

According to the charge sheet submitted to the NIA special court, Arman and Ehsanullah had supplied the weapons ‘made in Munger’. The weapons were transported by train via Punjab and Haryana by the two alleged LeM operatives. The investigating agency collected evidence of their visit to J&K at least for four times. Their link with arms suppliers of Munger have also been found, a senior officer of NIA said.

The officer, who did not to be named, revealed that some more names from Bihar would surface in the days to come. “Investigation is underway. Some suspects are under surveillance.” He added that Maulana Masood Azhar’s brother Md Rauf Azhar alias Abdul Asgar was assigned the task of recruiting youths from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and J&K. Maulana Masood Azhar had founded LeM. Investigations revealed that initially the youths were recruited for an arms deal an d they were but later used for carrying out terror activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshar e mustafa Pulwama terror attack
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp