Bihar youth in NIA’s Pulwama chargesheet

PATNA: A supplementary charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead, has said it was orchestrated by the outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM). The charge sheet mentions Md Arman Ali and Md Ehsanullah among the five accused. Both are from Bihar’s Saran district.

According to the charge sheet submitted to the NIA special court, Arman and Ehsanullah had supplied the weapons ‘made in Munger’. The weapons were transported by train via Punjab and Haryana by the two alleged LeM operatives. The investigating agency collected evidence of their visit to J&K at least for four times. Their link with arms suppliers of Munger have also been found, a senior officer of NIA said.

The officer, who did not to be named, revealed that some more names from Bihar would surface in the days to come. “Investigation is underway. Some suspects are under surveillance.” He added that Maulana Masood Azhar’s brother Md Rauf Azhar alias Abdul Asgar was assigned the task of recruiting youths from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and J&K. Maulana Masood Azhar had founded LeM. Investigations revealed that initially the youths were recruited for an arms deal an d they were but later used for carrying out terror activities.