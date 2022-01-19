STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA Wilfred D'Sa resigns from Goa Assembly, quits party ahead of state polls

D'Sa claimed that he would fight the February 14 Assembly polls an an independent.

Published: 19th January 2022 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Wilfred D'Sa resigned as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly as well as from the party on Wednesday, ahead of the saffron party announcing its first list of candidates for the next month's state elections.

After getting elected on the Congress ticket from Nuvem Assembly constituency in 2017, D'Sa had joined the BJP in July 2019 along with nine other party MLAs.

Talking to reporters, he said, "I have resigned from the state Assembly as well as from the party to contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate."

"I have already told the BJP about my decision to quit the party ahead of the polls. I had told the party that I would not be contesting the 2022 polls on BJP ticket," said D'Sa.

He said that he had consulted his supporters, who had advised him to contest as an independent candidate.

