China's PLA abducts boy from inside Indian territory in Arunachal: MP Tapir Gao

Published: 19th January 2022 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

People's Liberation Army

The Chinese army (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted a 17-year-old boy from inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, state's MP Tapir Gao said on Wednesday.

Gao said the teenager, identified as Miram Taron, was abducted by the PLA from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area on Tuesday.

Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao told PTI over phone from Ziro, the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district.

Both are local hunters and belong to Zido village.

The MP said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

Earlier, Gao tweeted: "Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill, yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh".

"His friend escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities."

"All the agencies of Govt of India are requested to step up for his early release," he said in another tweet and posted pictures of the abducted boy.

Gao also said that he has informed Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik about the incident and requested him to take necessary action in this regard.

He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army in his tweets.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.

The latest incident came at a time when the Indian army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020.

India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

