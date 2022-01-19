Congress claims double standards in giving entry in Mahakal Temple inner sanctum

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress on Wednesday alleged the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is adopting "double standards" in allowing devotees to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and protested alleged denial of permission to its senior leader Kamal Nath to offer prayers inside the innermost section of the shrine.

The opposition party said the temple management committee, headed by a government functionary, is only permitting BJP leaders and celebrities to perform puja inside the 'Garbh Grah' (sanctum sanctorum), a charge denied by the shrine administration.

Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said Nath had not sought permission to enter the sanctum sanctorum and the former CM took blessings of Lord Mahakal from Nandi Hall (a place some distance away from the inner sanctum).

The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Former minister and senior Congress MLA PC Sharma, addressing a press conference, alleged, "The BJP government is adopting double standards in giving entry to the sanctum sanctorum at Mahakal Temple. Rules are different for common citizens and the opposition, and for BJP leaders and celebrities."

Sharma said state BJP president VD Sharma, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan were allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum recently, but when Nath went to the temple on January 15 and sought permission to enter the Garbh Grah, he was denied permission on the ground of COVID-19 rules.

Temple administrator Dhakad rejected the Congress's claim and clarified that entry in the sanctum sanctorum is being given only after January 10 and earlier devotees were not allowed to enter the section due to COVID-19-related rules.

Both Sharma and Sara Ali sought permission to enter into the 'Garbh Grah' as they came to the temple after January 10, he said.

As far as the Kerala governor is concerned, he came to the temple prior to January 10 and therefore, he offered prayers from Nandi Hall, Dhakad added.