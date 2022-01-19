STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress names nine more candidates for Goa polls; ex-BJP minister gets ticket

Former BJP minister Michael Lobo, who recently quit the saffron party to join the Congress, figures in the list along with Lavu Mamlekar, who was earlier with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

Published: 19th January 2022 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former Goa Minister Michael Lobo

Former Goa Minister Michael Lobo (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI/NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of nine more party candidates for the February 14 Goa assembly elections and fielded leaders who were earlier in the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Former BJP minister Michael Lobo, who recently quit the saffron party to join the Congress, figures in the list along with Lavu Mamlekar, who was earlier with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

While Lobo will contest from Calangute, Mamlekar is the Congress candidate from the Marcaim Assembly constituency.

The list, signed by All India Congress Committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, also includes former Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar, who had resigned from the House recently to join the Congress.

He would be contesting from his traditional Assembly seat Sanguem.

Meghashyam Raut is the Congress candidate from Bicholim, while Aman Lotlikar has been fielded from Tivim, Vikash Prabhudesai from Porvorim, Anthony Fernandes from St Andre and Janardhan Bhandari from Canacona.

Senior Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani will be contesting from the Sankhalim Assembly constituency, currently represented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The main opposition party has so far announced party tickets for 24 candidates for the single-phase polls to the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The Sonia Gandhi-led party has already announced a pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party, a regional outfit.

The Congress had won 17 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls in the tiny coastal state to emerge as the single largest party.

However, the BJP, which was then No.2 in terms of seats, quickly stitched an alliance with smaller parties and Independent MLAs to form its government in Goa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Michael Lobo Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp