DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till February 28

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020.

Published: 19th January 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country has been extended till February 28, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

In a circular on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated: "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of February 28, 2022.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by the DGCA," it mentioned.

Fights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected, it noted.

The DGCA had on November 26, 2021 announced that India will resume scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021.

Just a day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA to review its decision in wake of the rising concerns of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

On December 1, 2021, the DGCA revoked its November 26 decision without saying how long the suspension of scheduled international flights continue.

