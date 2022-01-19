STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fardeen Khan tests positive for Covid

Fardeen is all set to make his comeback on the big screen after 11 years with the film 'Visfot', which also stars Riteish Deshmukh.

Published: 19th January 2022 02:12 PM

Fardeen Khan (PTI Photo).

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has tested positive for Covid and says he is asymptomatic.
Fardeen, who is the son of late veteran star Feroz Khan, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news.

"Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery."

He added: "The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating."

Fardeen is all set to make his comeback on the big screen after 11 years with the film 'Visfot', which also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Fardeen was last seen on the silver screen in the 2010 movie 'Dulha Mil Gaya'.

TAGS
Fardeen Khan Bollywood Covid Pandemic
