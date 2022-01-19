STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests positive for COVID-19

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH ) in the afternoon.

Published: 19th January 2022 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH ) in the afternoon.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus.

"He is stable", Sharma said.

Hospital's Covid section incharge Rajesh Mahajan said the report of Badal's rapid antigen test was positive while the report of the RT-PCR test is yet to come.

He said Badal has been admitted to a private room and all necessary investigations for complete evaluation have been conducted on him.

Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the hospital and enquired about his health through a video call.

"Visited DMCH Ludhiana to enquire about Badal Sahib's health. Spoke to him on video call. Felt good to see him in high spirits by the grace of Guru Sahib. I'm flooded with calls from his well-wishers. He is doing well, thanks to all your prayers," said Sukhbir in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parkash Singh Badal Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp