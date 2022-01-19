Goa adds 2,522 COVID-19 cases to tally; positivity rate now 45.78 per cent

By PTI

PANAJI: The COVID-19 tally in Goa increased by 2,522 to touch 2,15,171 on Tuesday, the cases being detected from 5,508 tests at a positivity rate of 45.78 per cent, an official said.

The day also saw six people dying of the infection and 2,476 getting discharged post recovery, taking the toll and recovery count to 3,569 and 1,89,605 respectively, he said.

The active tally in the coastal state stands at 21,997 and the number of tests conducted so far is 17,41,431, the official informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,15,171, new cases 2522, death toll 3569, discharged 189605, active cases 21997, samples tested till date 1741431.