STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat reports 20,966 COVID cases, sets new record in fresh daily infections

The caseload in the state rose to 9,77,078 on Wednesday while the death toll on account of the pandemic reached 10,186.

Published: 19th January 2022 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day rise of 20,966 new coronavirus infections besides 12 deaths, the state health department said.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 17,119 new cases, the highest one-day rise till then.

People should not take the Omicron variant of coronavirus as lightly as common flu and must follow precautions like social distancing, members of the Gujarat government's COVID-19 task force said earlier in the day.

The caseload in the state rose to 9,77,078 on Wednesday while the death toll on account of the pandemic reached 10,186.

Six patients died in Ahmedabad, two each in Valsad and Sabarkantha, and one each in Surat and Bhavnagar districts.

A total of 9,828 coronavirus patients recovered during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 8,76,166.

The number of active cases rose sharply to 90,726.

Of these patients, the condition of 125 is critical, the health department said.

As per the data for Tuesday (which became available on Wednesday) the state's positivity rate was 13.11 per cent.

On Wednesday, Ahmedabad district recorded 8,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Surat with 3,974 cases, Vadodara 2,252 and Rajkot 1,386, among other districts.

Some 2.02 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine shots during the day, taking the number of doses administered so far in the state to 9.55 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and 28 recoveries.

The territory's tally of cases rose to 11,089 and that of recovered cases to 10,844.

There are 241 active cases in the UT which has reported four deaths so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,77,078, New cases 20,966, Death toll 10,186, Total recoveries 8,76,166, Active cases 90,726, People tested so far - figures not released.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp