STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28

This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA. However, flights under Air Bubble agreement will not be affected.

Published: 19th January 2022 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Runway, aeroplane, airport

Representational Image

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's civil aviation regulator, the DGCA, on Wednesday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till February 28, 2022.

At present, India suffers from a third Covid wave which is said to be driven by the Omicron variant.

In a notification, the DGCA extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till February 28, 2022.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA. "However, flights under Air Bubble agreement will not be affected."

Last month, the civil aviation regulator, had extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till January 31, 2022.

Earlier, India had announced plans to allow resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from December 15, 2021 with certain conditions.

However, on December 1, 2021, DGCA had said it is "closely monitoring" the situation emerging out of the Covid-19's Omicron variant and the final decision on the resumption of near-normal international flight operations will be taken after consultation with stakeholders.

India had banned the operation of international flights on March 23 last year to contain and control the spread of Covid-19.

Flight restrictions, however, were later eased under air bubble arrangements with certain countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA scheduled international commercial flights Air Bubble agreement Omicron restrictions
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp