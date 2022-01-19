Abu Dhabi drone attack: Indian victims identified, but names not out

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two Indians killed in the drone attacks in Abu Dhabi on Monday have been identified. Their names have been withheld. “We will not disclose names as we have to respect the wishes of their families,” Sunjay Sudhir, Indian High Commissioner of UAE, told this daily on Tuesday.

The embassy in the UAE have said that of the six injured, two were Indians who were discharged after treatment. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of UAE, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

The UAE minister assured that his government would extend full support to the families of the deceased. LOcal authorities are in touch with the Indian embassy. Jaishankar condemned the terror attack in the strongest terms. He emphasised that such an attack on innocent civilians was unacceptable and against civilised norms.

He appreciated the immediate assistance provided by UAE authorities to the Indian embassy. The ministry of external affairs is in contact with the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi regarding the return to India of the mortal remains of the deceased.