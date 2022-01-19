STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Abu Dhabi drone attack: Indian victims identified, but names not out

The two Indians killed in the drone attacks in Abu Dhabi on Monday have been identified. Their names have been withheld.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC, smoke rises over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC, smoke rises over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan 17, 2022. (AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The two Indians killed in the drone attacks in Abu Dhabi on Monday have been identified. Their names have been withheld. “We will not disclose names as we have to respect the wishes of their families,” Sunjay Sudhir, Indian High Commissioner of UAE, told this daily on Tuesday.

The embassy in the UAE have said that of the six injured,  two were Indians who were discharged after treatment. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of UAE, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

The UAE minister assured that his government would extend full support to the families of the deceased. LOcal authorities are in touch with the Indian embassy. Jaishankar condemned the terror attack in the strongest terms. He emphasised that such an attack on innocent civilians was unacceptable and against civilised norms.

He appreciated the immediate assistance provided by UAE authorities to the Indian embassy. The ministry of external affairs is in contact with the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi regarding the return to India of the mortal remains of the deceased. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp