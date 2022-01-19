STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INS Ranvir blast: Mumbai Police registers accidental death case

A Board of Inquiry has been instituted to investigate the cause of the incident, the Navy had said.

Published: 19th January 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in connection with the explosion on-board the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard the day before in which three Navy personnel were killed and 11 injured, an official said on Wednesday.

Three separate ADRs (Accidental Death Reports) have been registered at the Colaba police station in south Mumbai, he said.

The deceased trio is identified as Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) First Class Krishan Kumar, MCPO Second Class Surinder Kumar and MCPO Second Class A K Singh.

INS Ranvir is a destroyer ship.

The postmortem of three bodies was conducted at state-run JJ Hospital, the police official said.

