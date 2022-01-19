Kalyan Bandyopadhyay vs Abhishek Banerjee: Trinamool lawyers' cell demonstrate against party MP

By PTI

KOLKATA: A group of lawyers, claiming to be members of the Trinamool Congress' legal cell of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday demonstrated against party MP and senior barrister Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, who was in the eye of a storm recently for criticising TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

One of the protestors alleged that he indulged in "favouritism" in the lawyer fraternity which was harming the interest of the party and the bar association.

"The Trinamool Congress has been able to get majority in the High Court bar council after a long time. However, the concerned person, a senior practising counsel, is not showing fair treatment to everyone."

"This is detrimental to the party's interest. We demand that the party initiate talks with him so that change his ways," she said.

Bandyopadhyay told PTI that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will not react to any provocation.

"I have been following every instruction of my leader Mamata Banerjee. I will not react and issue any statement," he said.

When asked, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the party has no information about any such demonstration.

On Monday, posters appeared in Bandyopadhyay's constituency Srirampur demanding that the three-time MP resign from the seat.

Abhishek Banerjee recently said there should be a two-month ban on political and religious programmes to check the spread of Covid-19.

Bandyopadhyay has publicly disapproved of the opinion of his party colleague.